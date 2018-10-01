.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Bolaji Abdullahi, former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Kwara.

The former minister is among eight PDP aspirants who have withdrawn from the exercise.

Ali Ahmad, Saka Isau, Ladi Hassan, Ibrahim Kaia, Zakari Mohammed and Ahman Pategi are the others who pulled out.

The contest is now between Razak Atunwa, a federal lawmaker from Kwara central, and Sha’aba Lafiagi, a senator representing Kwara north.

All the aspirants except Abdullahi announced their withdrawal at the venue of the primary.

Abdullahi was said to have been pressured to step down.

“Yes, he was asked to step down, he has been put on pressure since yesterday,” a source said.

Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of the state, said the eight aspirants withdrew from the race in the party’s interest.

He thanked them for their act of magnanimity.

“I thank the state’s political leader, Dr Bukola Saraki for his wise counselling and purposeful leadership which have so far kept members of the PDP united in Kwara state,” he said.