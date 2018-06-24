The National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has retained his position in the just concluded National Convention held in Abuja.

Abdullahi was declared as the winner of the poll along with other winners by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdullahi told News Agency of Nigeria shortly after the announcement that he was confident that he would return to the position.

Reminded of issues around the rift generated by aggrieved APC members who belong to the New Peoples Democratic Party stock, which was likely to affect his chances, Abdullahi said: “Not at all, it was democracy.

“I don’t know where that is coming from because I have not heard it.

“We belong to APC and this is where we belong.

“Have you seen a farmer that plants and then walks away from it after it has mature?

“So I’m just hearing it from you.

“We have never heard such a rumour.

“So things are going accordingly and we are happy that God has granted us victory.”

Abdullahi expressed joy at the success, adding that he was proud that the party had been able to demonstrate to Nigerians and the world that “APC is a party that has evolved”.

He said: “I am happy that we are now stronger than we were.

“People were expecting that we will not be able to hold this convention.

“They thought coming to this convention, our party is going to implode right here.

“We thank God Almighty that this has not happened.

“Our party has demonstrated that we are very strong and resilient and that we are capable of providing leadership quality.”

The spokesman pledged that with his re-election, he was ready to build relevant institutions to project the image of APC towards 2019 general elections.