Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the best candidate was elected in the Osun state governorship rerun election.

Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the APC, defeated Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a rerun in seven polling units.

“The people of Osun, the state of ‘Omoluabi’ demonstrated their strong determination, they have good judgment, they exercised their rights to choose the best candidate necessary for developmental programmes in the state,” Tinubu said on Friday when the governor-elect visited him in Lagos.

Many observers had said the rerun was marred by irregularities such as voter harassment and intimidation.

But Tinubu described Oyetola’s victory as “democracy at work”.

He said: “When you look at those who were running, you have the best, the most brilliant, the most qualified, competent, calm and great candidate.

“That is what they have done to show that democracy is at work.

“And you need the most competent person that will perform. In leadership, you need a thinker and a doer that must be present in the mind, body and soul; that person who will carry the responsibility of the state and I feel that Mr Oyetola fits perfectly.”

Urging the people of Osun to support the governor-elect, Tinubu said Oyetola already has a blueprint for his development agenda.

Tinubu also touched on the APC presidential primary election, saying the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as the sole candidate of the party is an indication of what is to come.

“Here in Lagos, about 2.3 million people including myself, as I am standing before you supported and participated in voting for President Muhammadu Buhari. And I want to tell you that this has sent a tone or signal to what will come in February 2019, ” he said.