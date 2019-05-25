<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the South West zone of the party will no longer allow incursion into the management of the party from persons outside the zone.

The politician stated that it had become so pathetic that people would come from outside the South-West and want to start controlling the party.

He maintained that the elders of the party had agreed and it had become a rule now that no member of the party who was not from South-West would be allowed a free hand to want to claim leadership of the party in the zone.

Reacting to the crisis in the State PDP where prominent members of the party were said to be dumping the party for All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP leader had in a press conference on Thursday stated that some of them who left the party were young people who were committed members of the party but had to leave for reasons best known to them.

He quickly added that there were others who were visitors to the party because they came from APC and were just returning to their base, pointing out that very soon they would understand that APC was not a political party.