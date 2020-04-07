<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former National Assembly member, Mr. Bode Ayorinde, yesterday, declared his intention to contest the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vowing to make a positive difference in the state.

Ayorinde was a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2016 election.

Speaking at the official declaration of his ambition, Ayorinde said: “A few people had equally asked me whether an Owo man can succeed Akeredolu as Governor. My answer has been emphatic no but that it is only fair and just for an Owo man to complete the expected tenure of office.

“Therefore, my honest intention is to complete the term due to Owo through the mandate of the good people of Ondo State and I am prepared to give our Leaders in PDP, a written undertaking to that effect.

“I must acknowledge the fact that many of the aspirants from Ondo Central and Ondo South are eminently qualified to govern the state.





“It is, therefore, with a high sense of responsibility and very strong determination that I present myself as an aspirant for the 2020 Governorship Election in our dear sunshine state.

“This decision was reached after a very wide consultation coupled with strong conviction that I can make a positive difference. After 44 years of its creation, Ondo State must stop crawling. It must stand right and be counted amongst self sufficient states in Nigeria.

“As I present myself for genuine service with the fear of God, I appeal to all indigenes and residents of Ondo State to stand by me towards rebuilding our dear sunshine state.

“With few amendments, I will reproduce my Growth Agenda used in 2016 to guide this Hope Alive 2020 mission.

“Given the opportunity to serve, my mission is to industrialise Ondo State, create wealth and provide gainful employment for our teeming citizens.”