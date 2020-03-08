<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, Sunday, teased the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, over its current dwindling financial status, especially the inability of the main opposition party to pay salaries of its staff members.

The BMO, while taking stock of alleged PDP’s misrule and extravagant, while in control at the centre, noted that the misfortune that has befallen the unfortunate staff of the PDP would have been the case of the Nigerian workers if President Buhari had not been voted into power by the Nigerian people.”

According to a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said, “The confusion, anger, inability to pay staff salaries, and frustration among Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members and staff at its secretariat should not surprise any Nigerian as these are manifestations of the infidelity that defines the essence of the party.

The BMO, while reacting to the memo sent by the PDP leadership to its staff notifying them of the disengagement of over 50% of the party’s workforce, said that the party was one known to lack capacity in management, and thus this was not unexpected.

It said PDP’s present predicament is a reflection on Nigeria’s recent history when the PDP held sway over the affairs of the nation.

“One of the characteristics that were consistent with their style was mismanagement. Thus, when Nigerians booted them out of government, they were saying that they wanted no such mismanagement and maladministration.

“It is in the same style that the PDP managed the affairs of the country that they brought to the management of their party and its staff, leading to the sacking of over 50% of its workers.”

BMO stated that PDP’s hope of getting back to power through the 2019 elections was simply to regain access to the treasury and fund their opulent lifestyles at the expense of the Nigerian people.





“Deprived of access to Federal treasury, the PDP went after money generated from candidates on the platform of the party, reportedly more than N6.8bn, corruptly diverted it under 15 months such that now they cannot pay staff salaries of less than 30 million a month. To think that these were the same gang deceptively haranguing Nigerians of their capacity to get Nigeria working again.”

“Nigerians were delivered from this profligate party by God. The misfortune that has befallen the unfortunate staff of the PDP would have been the case of the Nigerian workers if President Buhari had not been voted into power by the Nigerian people.”

The Buhari Media Organisation also stated that President Buhari had, times without number, showed the utmost concern for the welfare of the Nigerian worker.

“The Nigerian worker – at all levels of service and government – today is fortunate to have a President Buhari on the saddle. He puts the welfare and well-being of the Nigerian worker first place always.

“It is not surprising that despite Nigeria falling into a recession, due to the mismanagement of our resources and lack of savings during the times of the PDP, the Buhari administration ensured that no worker was laid off. In fact, a year later, the administration was already working towards an upward review of the minimum wage to put more disposable income in the pockets of the Nigerian worker.

“President Buhari took the giant altruistic step to ensure that those workers at the State levels were being paid by their governors, such that he made provisions for budget support funds and the refund of Paris Club funds to enable governors have resources to pay workers”, the statement added.