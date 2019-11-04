<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has expressed its gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointing Aliyu Abdullahi as special assistant on Media and Publicity to the wife of the President.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said: “Our hearts are gladdened that the President, in his wisdom, found Barrister Abdullahi suitable to join the Presidential media team to use his wealth of experience to promote the various laudable activities going on in the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“We note that before and after the emergence of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Barrister Aliyu’s sterling performance stood him out, especially in his leadership roles at the Buhari Media Organisation, APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team, as well as the Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council”.

BMO believed that Aliyu’s pivotal roles in publicising the activities of the Buhari administration, both on television and radio networks, were considered in his appointment.

“We are confident that as he assumes his new office as the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he will bring his wealth of experience in the media and other spheres of human endeavour to bear on his new responsibilities.

“We wish Barrister Aliyu a successful tenure in office as we believe he will help in informing Nigerians better on the policies and programmes of the Buhari administration”, the statement added.