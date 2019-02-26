



The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the impending victory of President Muhammadu Buhari is a testimony of his enviable record, integrity and the love millions of Nigerians have for him.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO noted that the president had earned this victory going by his record in the last four years.

BMO noted that millions of Nigerians had benefited immensely from the Buhari administration in the last four years.

It said that the last four years of the Buhari administration were marked with unassailable achievements in all sectors.

It added that the president earned himself love and admiration at the grassroots for putting in place policies and programmes that positively transformed their lives, hence they voted him overwhelmingly.

“The millions of beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programmes; the over 800,000 beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers Programme which is providing credit to farmers;

“the roads being constructed across the various towns and cities of the country; the rail-lines being laid, have earned President Buhari this victory,’’ the group said.

It noted that a key item that had earned Buhari victory so far is his integrity and stand against corruption.

It added that the president stood high above every candidate on the matter of who Nigerians would trust to manage their resources and affairs.

“President Buhari is a man who is adored not just by Nigerians, but by the international community for his honesty, straightforwardness and integrity.

“He says a thing as it is and does not sugar-coat it. This adoration has earned him respect.

“Nigerians know the value of a leader who has his integrity intact, Nigerians appreciate the fact that it must not allow those who cannot be trusted with the country’s resources to manage its affairs,’’ the group said.

BMO said Buhari had given his best to Nigerians in the last four years, and is certain that he would dedicate his best to ensuring Nigeria becomes a greater country.

“Having set a solid foundation, President Buhari is poised towards ensuring that he builds a stronger Nigeria, a more secured country, with a re-engineered and blooming economy, where there is justice, and integrity of public officials,” it said.