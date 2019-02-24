



As results of the presidential and national assembly elections are being awaited, Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has hailed Nigerians for voting for continuity by giving President Muhammadu Buhari a resounding approval for a second term in office.

This it said is an expression of confidence in the ability of the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take Nigerians to the next level of prosperity.

BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the widespread national support showed that Nigerians are not prepared to toy with the nation’s future.

“We were convinced that President Buhari would defeat his main challenger Atiku Abubakar by a wide margin and we made that clear on the eve of the Presidential election but it seems Nigerians were even more determined to deny the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) a return to power at the centre.

“From the hinterlands of Kano to the urban centre in Kwara, the real voters who have felt the impact of the President’s first term in office have expressed absolute confidence in his economic diversification drive, his anti-corruption war as well as his resolve to make the country safer.

“A fresh term freely given by the Nigerian people would certainly translate to a completion of the nationwide rail network that would transcend the nation’s capital cities and sea ports as well as continuation of road and power infrastructure.

“We at BMO congratulate all Nigerians for resisting the massive pressure from opposition elements for a return to a past of ruinous profligacy and abandoned projects”, it said.

The group also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the improved logistic arrangement but urged it to ensure that the process ends on a successful note.

“The Election Management Body has done a good job of resolving the initial logistic nightmare even though there were a few hitches in some parts of the country but the job won’t be completed until collation of results from the 176,000 polling centres is completed.

“We fully endorse the alert issued by the spokesman of APC Presidential Campaign Council Festus Keyamo of plans to disrupt the coalition process in many parts of the country with a view to rendering the election inconclusive.

“We hope that INEC is taking the warning seriously but we are also encouraged by the readiness of majority of Nigerians to protect their votes until the election’s Chief Returning Officer Mahmood Yakubu gets the final results”, BMO said.

BMO also praised security agencies for doing a great job of ensuring a peaceful process in spite of pockets of violence in a handful of states.

It urged the authorities to ensure that everyone arrested for instigating violence is prosecuted according to the laws of the land.