The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) comment that Nigeria is sliding into bankruptcy under President Muhammadu Buhari as baseless, ill-founded sheer noise-making and irresponsible as it lacks substance.

The organisation said it was unfortunate that PDP still has the effrontery to speak on the Nigerian economy, given the mess created by the same party while it was in power.

“It was under the yoke and burden of 16 years of the PDP rule that Nigeria almost became bankrupt, chiefly because of corruption and incompetence, the root of what we are contending with at this time,” it said.

BMO, in a statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its Chairman and Secretary respectively, said PDP’s corrupt, inefficient and undisciplined attitude towards governance led the country into almost becoming a failed State.

“Fact is, Nigeria would have become a failed state if President Buhari had not been elected in 2015. Crude oil was selling for over 100 dollars per barrel over a period of 3 years ( 2011 – 2014), we were producing more than 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day and Nigeria was making a lot of money, but the PDP government wasted the billions of dollars from the oil boom of that era without tangible infrastructure to show for it.

“It is the same government PDP claims is sliding Nigeria into bankruptcy that is completing PDP abandoned projects. PDP could not complete even its own headquarters, for which it raised over N26b, due to its corrupt practices.

“It is this same Buhari administration that has now commenced legacy projects that had been on the drawing board, some for more than 40 years. Among these projects is the 2nd Niger Bridge which is now certified to be at more than 30 percent completion, Ajaokuta Steel Complex is also nearing completion and Mambila power project has now taken off because there is the fund for it.





“We are not saying there is so much money, but that the little we have, government is delivering more efficiently. On the other hand, PDP could not even pay salaries, President Buhari had to come to the aid of 27 States that could not pay staff salaries. Now those states are not only paying salaries but actually paying the new minimum wage. It is this same government they claim is bankrupt that has approved a new minimum wage and paying not just to workers but also to youth corpers”.

“PDP can not even pay its staff salaries regularly and when it does, tax deducted from salaries they have refused to remit. Nothing can be more criminal than this, as it talks to how irresponsible this party is. PDP as a party is morally and financially bankrupt because it holds the records in looting Nigeria and this is an established fact as seen in the case of their former National Publicity Secretary Olisa Metuh who has just been sentenced to 29 years imprisonment,” the body said.

According to the BMO, the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) is giving looters like PDP sleepless nights, financial sanity had been restored and several loopholes and avenues for looting have been blocked.

“If PDP is knowledgeable enough in economic matters, it would be talking about the Finance Act where so many cushions were provided for Nigerian people and for Nigerian businesses. For the first time, Nigeria businesses that have a turnover of less than N25m are exempted from paying tax, and this is a huge incentive”.

The group said President Buhari would not be distracted by the antics of noisemakers, as “the President has a mission to fulfill because the 16 years of PDP’s rule were years of waste. President Buhari is currently managing the crisis the PDP threw Nigeria into. Buhari is seriously working to fix Nigeria.”