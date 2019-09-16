<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Buhari Media Organisation has congratulated BudgIT co-founder, Seun Onigbinde, for resigning his position as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

The Chairman of the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, told newsmen that Onigbinde took the honourable path by resigning even as he wished him well in his future endeavours.

Akinsiju said, “We congratulate him for taking the path of honour. We have always said that this matter has to do with principles and philosophy. We had nothing against his person.”

When asked if the implication was that government critics were not allowed to take up appointments, Akinsiju said those who criticise government constructively can take up appointments.

He, however, said Onigbinde was known to engage in name-calling and insulting the President and his supporters and as such should not have taken up the appointment.

The BMO chairman added, “We welcome criticisms but when you insult the President and even his followers, you have gone beyond the reasonable limit of criticism. If you do such, it can be assumed that you have taken an ideological position.

“If you don’t like a person, you cannot relate with such a person and it is illogical to say you want to work for that same person.”

When confronted with the fact that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party appointed two opposition members into his government over the weekend, Akinsiju said the debate was not about party affiliation but ideology.

“A critic should criticise government policy and not a person who rains insults on people,” he said.

Onigbinde, who runs a pro-transparency group, had been trending on social media for nearly three days for accepting the appointment.

However, Buhari’s supporters, as well as the BMO, had kicked against the appointment, asking him to resign immediately.

At least three known critics of the Buhari government who were given appointments in recent time have been forced to resign.

In June, Dr. Festus Adedayo, who was appointed as Special Adviser to the Senate President was forced to resign while Olu Onemola, a former aide to ex-President Bukola Saraki who was retained by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was forced to relinquish his appointment.