The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has described Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) statement on June 12 as a cacophony of lies.

According to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), the declaration and actualization of June 12 as democracy day is a watershed in the history of our democratic journey and the PDP government did not play any role in shaping that history.

In a statement signed by the group chairman Niyi Akinsiju and its secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group says that the most significant factor that differentiated APC Government from PDP’s is the fact that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has played a pivotal role in administering Justice to correct the errors of the past which was the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

“June 12 is not just a day to remember the struggles of our past but a day that triggers a new hope and a new dawn with a substantive direction for a greater Nigeria.

“On May 29 this year PDP released a statement saying President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver a speech at his inauguration for second term, but the opposition party forget that the symbolism of democracy day was shifted from May 29 to June 12.

“What Nigeria needs at the moment is a conscientious opposition not a reckless narcissistic opposition who, rather than show some remorse for their previous apathy, tried to make June 12 about themselves and their loss at the presidential polls.

“PDP was in power at the centre for 16 years and the PDP-led administration, over that period, did not deem it fit to correct the injustice meted out to the clear winner of the June 12, 1993 election, and Nigerians generally.

“We wish to admonish the PDP, for its role as opposition, to be introspective and not be reckless with their statements. The election has been won fair and square so they should focus on the business of an opposition party.”