Lagos based blogger teekayspeaks and founder of Women Coalition for Buhari (WCB), Jessica Kuraun, has launched a clothing line and customized wears for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The customised T-shirts and baseball caps for President Muhammadu Buhari, will soon be officially launched in Kogi State and distributed across the country for the 2019 polls.

Mrs. Kuraun, who is also an activist and Media Team Lead for Buharists’ Hangout, a frontline forum in support of Buhari said yesterday, that she and her groups would partner with all State Governments in the Country to distribute over 1 million of the material to Buhari Support groups and voters across the country.

“We intend to reach out to all women and other support groups with our special customized material and also mobilize millions of youth and women in collaboration with the online group, Buharists’ Hangout.

“I am extremely passionate for President Buhari and I believe in his continuity as president in Nigeria”, she said.

She said she was also partnering with a group of young people for Buhari, led by Ms. Mnena Salem to distribute the customized material and mobilize youths, “especially females across the country”, for the Buhari campaign.