The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming past leaders and hate language and blames against his predecessors to cover alleged poor performance and insecurity in the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said it is sad that president Buhari cannot point to a single development project initiated and completed by his administration since he assumed office three years ago.

“The Buhari Presidency finds it convenient to engage in endless blame game, shameful attempts to appropriate PDP projects and programmes, as well as dishing out of false performance indices ahead of its three years anniversary on May 29. Worst still, president Buhari finds solace in commissioning projects executed by other leaders, such as his commissioning of a regular bus station constructed by the Lagos State Government and a borehole in Jigawa State.

“It is embarrassing that whenever our president visits other world leaders, he would have nothing to present but mere rhetoric from a prepared speech, while other leaders proudly reel out their achievements.”

Furthermore, the opposition party noted that “last month, Nigerians witnessed another international embarrassment when president Buhari could not present any development project before the United States President, Donald Trump, who made his nation proud by showcasing his achievements and the potentials of his country.

“Nigerians can recall president Buhari’s showing at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, where his only achievement was to further de-market our nation by declaring our youths as lazy and lovers of freebies.”

Regardless, the PDP said it appreciates the support, solidarity of Nigerians for it as the consensus political platform to rescue the nation from the APC.