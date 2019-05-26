<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has described last Friday’s Supreme Court verdict which validated Governor Kayode Fayemi’s election as “victory for all Ekiti people.”

Egbeyemi said the judicial affirmation and the emergence of Fayemi as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman is an opportunity to attract more federal presence to Ekiti.

He called on the people in the state, especially politicians across political parties, to join hands with Fayemi in taking the state to an enviable height.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi urged politicians still aggrieved with Fayemi’s victory to sheathe their swords saying “politics of bitterness would not take the state to enviable position.”

The Deputy Governor said Fayemi was ready to welcome ideas that could make the state attain a pride of place in the comity of states in Nigeria.

The Supreme Court victory, according to him, would afford the APC-led administration in Ekiti an opportunity sustain its priority to workers welfare, delivering dividend of democracy to mass as well as security of lives and property.

Egbeyemi restated the resolve of the state government to bring about meaningful change in terms of infrastructure, rural development and employment opportunities.

Speaking on the NGF election, Egbeyemi said Fayemi use his wealth of experience to integrate the forum and to foster unity among the various ethnic nationalities as represented by the 36 states.

Egbeyemi said Fayemi had what it takes to turn around the fortune of the state by using his wealth of experience to attract investors and meaningful economy.

He said: “The Governor will facilitate the extension of railway lines to the state and this will improve sales of our agric products.

“Even the cargo airport will soon be sited here and this will boost economic activities and these facilities will open Ekiti to windows of opportunities.”

The Deputy Governor also hailed the support of the wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi for meaningful contribution to governance in terms of empowerment to women, students and vulnerable children.

The Deputy Governor observed that the good works had earned the Ekiti First Lady several laurels in Nigeria and Africa.

Egbeyemi expressed the belief that many more programmes of that would be beneficial to the state, especially woman were still on the way.

Also, the Ekiti State chapter of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG said Fayemi’s victory at the Supreme Court was a true reflection and affirmation of his electoral mandate freely given by the Ekiti people.

The group, according to a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, the victory will spur Fayemi to deliver more superlative services derivable from democratic governance.

“We are impressed with the excellent developmental strides of Fayemi-led administration.

“With this victory Ekiti people is set to enjoy more of infrastructural, rural development and people-oriented programmes capable of accelerating standard of living of the people”, it said.