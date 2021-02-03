



Former Governor of Osun State and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, Wednesday contended that in normal circumstance, a Caretaker Executive Committee for a political party was an abnormality if not carefully controlled and expeditiously managed.

Speaking at the APC (2021) membership registration and revalidation exercise in Ila Orangun, he said most of the aberrant authorities end up in contempt and disgrace.

He then advised the current APC executive committees to resist all temptations that usually characterized most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.

Speaking further, Akande submitted that “the second is to say that no population census is repeated within less than a decade and that voters are not re-registered at every election.”

He said within this context, “I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.”





He noted that “the first major perception is that APC, already having a well computerised register for an average of 100 leaders of similar ideological orientation per each of the more than 120000 polling units across Nigeria, might be lacking comprehension and matrix of the modern day technology. “

While he said the second major perception was that “APC leadership might be wasteful and unappreciative of the proper use of money in a kind of scanty economy in which Nigeria now finds itself. “

According to him “these seeming ugly perceptions put into abeyance the applause of the two national election successes that the original APC register enjoyed since its completion on 15th February, 2014 and the over one billion Naira of 2014’s value that the original register cost when APC had no money of its own.”

Akande warned that the next national election that would elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari was going to be the most important test of the ongoing APC membership registration and whatever structure being envisaged to be imposed on it.

Akande therefore advised APC members that every sense of responsibility should be selflessly employed to make these efforts ultimately result in success for APC.