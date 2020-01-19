<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of Our Sanctuary Gospel Church, Nigeria, Bishop Udo Azogu, has advised former governor of Imo state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and his party, PDP to take the Supreme Court judgement in good faith.

He gave the advice on Sunday when he prayed for peace in Imo State during the Special Thanksgiving Service held by the church at Oguta to celebrate the victory of Senator Hope Uzodinma – a Patron of OMPALAN who was declared winner by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Bishop Azogu is the President of OMPALAN, a high profile umbrella organization that coordinates oil, gas and solid mineral development in Nigeria in the areas of peace and protection of the environment of impacted communities across the nation.





He said the advised became necessary following a revelation that some thugs are planning to ferment trouble in Imo State and warned aggrieved politicians to stop any sinister project of sponsoring thugs from Anambra State to join other aggrieved PDP supporters and protagonists of separatist movements in Imo State to stage a violent demonstration in the State to take over Government House, Owerri by force.

Azogu said such project will fail – telling his congregation to pray for the success of Senator Hope Uzodinma’s administration since God is behind his emergence as Governor of Imo State.

Azogu thanked Governor Uzodinma for welcoming everybody to his administration irrespective of political party affiliation. The church prayed for the peace and progress of Nigeria.