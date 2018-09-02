The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has dissociated itself and its governorship candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, from the alleged destruction of the billboards of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, in Iwo and Ile Ife, warning the APC to stop associating SDP and its candidate with its woes in Osun State.

The director of publicity, research and strategy of the APC in Osun State had, in a statement on Saturday, wrote: “Reports reaching us from Iwo and Ile Ife spoke of extensive vandalism of APC gubernatorial candidate’s billboard. These two cities are the home bases of the ADP and SDP gubernatorial candidates, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Senator Iyiola Omisore, we want to appeal to the two candidates to rein in their overzealous supporters from their criminal activities before the vandals implicate them in crime.”

But, the spokesperson of SDP, Mr Taiwo Akeju, reacting to the statement, dissociated the party and Senator Omisore from the alleged billboards vandalism, saying, “SDP is a peace-loving party; likewise, our governorship candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, is a peace-loving person, who does not believe in political thuggery and vandalism. SDP members are decorous, and, will for no reason set out for the destruction of an opposition party’s property. The APC should check itself and stop associating SDP and Senator Omisore with its woes in Osun State.

Akeju said the allegation was a cheap blackmail to tarnish the image of Senator Omisore and a ploy to whip up sentiments among the people, who he said had already rejected the APC, its candidate and whatever the party stood for in Osun State. Hence, he said, there was no need to associate people’s rejection of its candidate, Oyetola, with the alleged destruction of his bill boards with the SDP or Senator Omisore.

Akeju appealed to the members of the party and all supporters of Omisore all over the state to keep calm and be vigilant and go about their normal businesses, saying, “SDP is the party to beat and this is an appointed time for Senator Omisore, a friend of the people of Osun, to govern the state and relieve the people of the burden of eight years of slavery in the state.”