



Mr John Erokwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Big Mike Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has said the re-electon of President Muhammadu Buhari will reshape destiny of the country in the coming years.

Erokwu, who congratulated President Buhari on his re-election urged him to support the foundation to encourage human and sports development in the country.

Erokwu made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of Nigerians, by supporting initiatives that improve access to health and educational opportunities in line with President Buhari’s agenda.

He said the foundation had contributed immensely to the training and bringing up of numerous under-privileged youths, empowerment and sponsors young athletes abroad for sports development.

“I extend my congratulations to Mr President, on the successful conduct of free, transparent and credible Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It is my conviction that his victory will pave way for yet stronger and more prosperous Nigeria that will be able to deliver on the people’s mandate.

“I also urge the president to support the foundation to help encourage the less privileged and youth empowerment through sports and social development,” he said.

Erokwu described the Presidential and National Assembly elections as fair and expression of the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.