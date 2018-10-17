



Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has told the All Progressives Grand Alliance to expect the repercussions of the skewed primaries it conducted that did not favour her and other founding members of the party.

Ojukwu said this in a press statement she personally signed on Tuesday.

She said the party had been hijacked by those she described as mercenaries, describing the APGA primaries in the Anambra South Senatorial District, which she lost to Nicholas Ukachukwu, as horrible.

Ojukwu, however, appealed to APGA members not to quit the party.

She said that was not the solution to the problem.

She said: “As a member of this party’s board of trustees, I am deeply concerned that mercenaries would appear to have hijacked the operations of our party machinery. APGA is today facing an existential threat and the overall image of our party is in tatters.

“This will certainly have serious repercussions going into the main elections.

“I would like to use this opportunity to reach out to all aggrieved members and aspirants who, like myself, have suffered grave injustices under a system which had an abiding responsibility to its members to create an enabling electoral environment.”