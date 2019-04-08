<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With the local council elections in Benue State around the corner, Tersoo Loko, chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BESIEC), has promised the people of free, fair and transparent exercise.

He also pointed out that the commission was set to conduct an election that would restore confidence in the electoral process in the state.

Loko disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, noted that his planned visit to offices of various political parties in the state was aimed at restoring confidence in the parties in the electoral system.

He called on the people of the state to ensure that they were part of electing their leaders at the local level, as the Commission was poised to do the right thing.

Loko argued that even though he was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state, it would not stop him from performing his function as an impartial umpire.

He said: “As the name Independent Electoral Commission implies, and owing to the fact that I was appointed by the PDP government, that does not stop me from doing the right thing. I am going to work in consonance with the provisions of the law.

“I am not going to derail. I am a young man and I have a vision and I am set to grow. So, I will not do anything that would go against me.

“Already, l have detailed the commission to raise a memo to the various political party secretariats in the state so that I would be able to embark on familiarisation tour to restore confidence into them. So, credible elections would be carried out.

“I am going to be neutral, whoever wins carries the day. Already, l have told the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that I am going to protect my interest, my integrity because I have built that over times.”

“Therefore, be rest assured that as an umpire, we are going to conduct fair elections. Benue people are going to witness free, fair and credible elections in the state like never before and, as a man with vision and integrity, I will ensure that I work with the provision of that section of the law.”

Loko stressed that the state governor had also promised that he would keep a date with June 2019 when the tenure of the current chairmen would expire.