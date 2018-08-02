Benue youths, under the auspices of Idoma All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders, have warned Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for his current travails.

Speaking during a media parley, the Chief Convener of the group, Dominic Alancha, boasted that regardless of the party the governor joins, he (Ortom) is not re-electable, just as they described him as a ‘monumental failure’.

Said Alancha, “In Benue State, we are shock with disgust in the way and manner of some of our former associates who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would want to stand logic on the head in a bid to mislead and misinform the people.

“We are talking about the State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, whose freedom to associate with any political party of his choice is never in dispute, but it behoves on him never to assault common sense and good judgement in the process.

“What we are at a loss about is his desperation to concoct, twist, malign and like a bull in the China shop want to break valuable as he ramble about to justify his move.

“Our governor whose despicable and unresistant utterances has made allusion to the fact that President Buhari is responsible for his travails.

“At any rate, Nigerians are mindful of the comportment and decency of Mr. President and his well known aversion for under the table tactics in settling political differences.

“President Buhari has maintained and showed exemplary leadership even in the face of provocations and harassment by people who misconstrue opposition politicking with daily embarrassing the President, yet, like an elder statesman who harbours no bitterness, he has continued to discharge his duties with commitment and resolute determination to birth the country we all can be proud off.

“The task of building an enduring country where peace, stability and justice shall prevail is his constant concem. He would not falter on this note.

“We respect Ortom’s right to move out of our party but we ask, must he set the state on tire because of his primordial appetite for power?

“He must always remember that power comes from God and he freely endows it on whom it pleases Him.

“We encourage him to leave the President out of his troubles and readily give account of his stewardship and justify his recent political move as an adult.

“The APC has maintained that his departure does not have any negative effect on our party, a liability that he was, but for the admonition of the leaders of our party such as Senator George Akume and the Honorable Minister for Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Ortom ought to have been long impeached for gross dereliction of duty.

“A total failure would have a zillion excuses for his none performance. Like a drowning man that he is, he has started to make damnable lies as reasons for his lackluster performance in office.

“We assure him that his day of reckoning are fast approaching and he must give account to the people of our state.

“We are not ignorant nor easily deceived. Ortom’s can continue to lament and peddle cock and bull stories, the truth is sacrosanct and he will answer to the people before long.

“Permit me to once again, reaffirm that Benue APC respect Ortom’s right to freely associate as he wishes, but come to think of it who in his right thinking mind in Benue whether in APC or PDP believes that Ortom is re-electable?

“That is the dilemma before them in the PDP which he has defected to. So, for the APC, it is indeed a relief and we wish him and the PDP best of luck.

“But nothing can be more fortuitous than his voluntary departure because every APC member in Benue and Nigeria have been in agony for the man who has been an albatross.

“What we are looking forward to is how PDP intend to field him and win the election in the state. The people of Benue know of his endemic failures and would reject him.

“Benue has never had it this bad, Ortom is a failure. We challenge him to say otherwise as we are willing to engage him in a public debate,” the youths noted.