The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Benue State, Sir John Ngbede, has advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, to channel their frustration and anger on their members who failed to deliver during the last general elections in the state.

John Ngbede was reacting to a report by the Middlebelt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance alleging that some Benue leaders have concluded plans to use the judiciary to deliver judgments that would uphold what it described as ‘heavily rigged’ elections in the state.

The group who listed former president of the Senate, David Mark and Governor Samuel Ortom as those involved in the manipulation of the judiciary said ‘a plot to plunge Benue into violence was uncovered.

But reacting in a statement he personally signed, Ngbede said rather than campaign to win the elections, the APC rallied mainly on federal powers to manipulate the result of the elections but failed woefully as they were rejected by Benue electorates.

He said, ”APC presented a poor, ill-researched and drafted skeletal petition before the Governorship, National and State House of Assembly election petitions tribunal the result of which is the affirmation of the PDP’s victory.

“The APC should vent their frustration on their members who could not campaign and convince the electorates to come out en mass and vote for their party rather than the PDP.

“We advise the APC and the Middle Belt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance not to drag our beloved judiciary into the murky waters of politics”.

“We wish to inform the public that the press release is borne out of malice and is an attempt to create mischief and disaffection targeted towards the PDP family and the good people of Benue state”

The chairman who gave the group twenty-four hours to retract the statement added that the release was offensive not just to the party but Benue people who voted for Ortom and all the other PDP candidates in the last general elections.