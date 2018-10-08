



Mr Abba Moro, former Interior minister who was embroiled in employment controversy during PDP administrion, has picked the party’s ticket to contest the Benue South Senatorial election.

Moro’s emergence as candidate was announced by Mr Sunny Agbade, the Secretary of the PDP Benue South Senatorial Electoral Committee.

The primary held on Sunday night at the handball court of Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Moro polled 461 votes to defeat Hon Joseph Ojobo, a one time member of the State House of Assembly, who polled 365 votes, while Mr Mike Onoja came third with 165 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Moro assured the people of good representation and his determination to serve them better as a senator.

He assured the people of the district that he would work hard to ensure victory for the PDP at the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary had been postponed twice – once in Otukpo on account of violence and in Makurdi because polls were inconclusive.

NAN also reports that the polls had been postponed from Oct 4 to Oct 7 when three other local government councils could not participate in the exercise on account of accreditation.

The exercise had been moved from Otukpo to Makurdi for security concerns.

The local government councils affected by accreditation related problems were Okpokwu, Ohimini and Otukpo.

Moro, is now set to face former Benue Deputy Governor, Chief Steven Lawani of the APC in the general elections.

He was accused of improperly conducting employment interview during his tenure as minister in 2014, leading to the death of many people in some centres where the exercise took place.

Although he had denied direct involvement, it became a national issue, necessitating calls for his prosecution.