The quick intervention of soldiers at about 12 noon on Saturday averted an erupting violence at Okwungaga polling unit, located in Ugbokolo town of Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that trouble started when some persons said to be from another polling unit invaded the Okwungaga Polling unit to disrupt the supplementary election holding at the site.

But youths in the area were said to have resisted the invaders, a development which caused a momentary disorder that was almost degenerating to the exchange on blows.

However, soldiers patrolling the area were immediately alerted and their quick response calmed the situation as they took charge and sent the invaders away, with voting continuing peacefully at the polling unit with an impressive turnout.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Interior Abba Moro has commended the peaceful supplementary elections in his Okpokwu LGA area of Benue State.

Moro, a PDP supervising agent at Okwungaga polling unit in Okpokwu, commended the peaceful manner in which the people were conducting themselves.

“We’re fine here. Voting is going on peacefully and people are making their choices without molestation. We believe in democracy and that people could decide who they want. There are no skirmishes here,” he said.

The ex-Minister, who stated that some people from another polling unit tried to disrupt the exercise, thanked the military for their quick intervention which he noted, calmed the situation.

He expressed confidence that the 786 voters at the polling unit and others within the LGA would favour his party in the end.