Security operatives have blocked all major streets within Makurdi township as part of measures to enforce the restriction of movement order within the period of the supplementary elections in the state.

A news correspondent who went round Makurdi township reports that all entry ad exit points in the town were blocked to prevent unauthorised movement of people and vehicles.

Armed security personnel were seen at the Wurukum, Highlevel, NorthBank, Wadata market and other major streets in Makurdi to ensure compliance with the directive.

There was heavy presence of armed security personnel on Makurdi-Gboko road.

Meanwhile, voting has commenced in most polling units in Makurdi.

The Governorship supplementary election is holding in 22 of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, while that of the State House of Assembly is ongoing in 9 local government areas.

At the Modern Market polling unit, Ternamdoo Primary school, voters were seen on queue waiting to vote.

The Presiding Officer of the unit, Mr Akinlabi Adebanjo, said all electoral materials arrived on time and accreditation and voting commenced at 8:02 a.m.

“Everything is in order, all materials are complete. This election is for the Governorship and agents of the most popular parties are all here,” Adebanjo said.

Mr Terver Kighir, the All Progressives Congress (APC) agent, corroborated the views of the presiding officer, saying, ”everything is calm, if the elections continue like this, then, there will be no problem.”

On his part, Mr Bernard Unenge, the agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), commended INEC for the smooth exercise.

Unenge, who is the commissioner for Lands, Survey and Minerals, also commended the electoral umpire for the smooth commencement of the polls.

At the All Saints Primary school polling unit, the presiding officer, Mr Japheth Zibo, also said the process was going on smoothly.