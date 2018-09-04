Leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has officially handed over the party structure to Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

Chairman of the party, John Ngbede, who disclosed this at the party’s expanded Caucus meeting held in Makurdi expressed optimism that the governor will move the party forward.

According to him, the party has resolved to work in unity with all members irrespective of old and new, and warned party chairmen at the local governments and wards level to desist henceforth from denying people of membership right in the party, adding that all members should be given a level plain field to operate.

In a remark, Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator David Mark, applauded the state leadership of the party for a harmonised meeting to bring every member together as well as making some amendments to accommodate those that are coming into the party.

While pleading with members to sustain the unity for a larger picture, Senator Mark averred that no sacrifice will be too much for members to make in ensuring that PDP win its positions at the national down to state level.

He disclosed that the party leadership has formed an integration committee which will be working 24 hours to ensure proper harmonisation at the local governments and wards level to avoid division and discrimination.

Also speaking, immediate past governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, announced that certain party positions including the party secretary have been allocated to the governor so as to accommodate his interest.

Governor Suswam also stated that the governor has purchased forms for all the ad hoc ward delegates and that major stakeholders would participate in the selection process.

Accepting the mandate, Governor Ortom expressed appreciation to the leaders and the state executive committee for the confidence repose in him, adding that to whom much is given, much is also expected.

Ortom solicited support from all, for sustained unity, and assured all his fellow PDP aspirants a level playing ground thrive.