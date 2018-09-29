Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Aspirant in Benue, Gabriel Nyitse, has called for a transparent, free and fair primary election that will throw up the party’s flag bearer.

Nyitse in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi expressed readiness for the party’s primaries.

The aspirant warned that anything short of transparent, free and fair primary election would destabilize the party in 2019 general elections.

He said that he has embarked on wide consultations and homework, saying that the people should be allowed to decide their governorship candidate on PDP platform.

According to him, when the process is transparent, whoever wins or loses will accept the result.

He said: “What creates problem is when officials attempt to manipulate the process or attempt to influence the outcome of the process, then, there will always be resentments.

“But I think in this case, the PDP has learnt its lessons and would be very fair, clean and supportive of the process to produce a candidate.”

Nyitse, who is a retired administrator in the state, said if eventually elected flag bearer and Governor of Benue, he has an articulated programme called, “The Benue Road Map” which he intends to implement to take the state to a higher level.

He said the blueprint will focused on security, welfare of the people, Youth and women empowerment, rural and infrastructural development among others.

He also said he will look at the Open Grazing Prohibition Law passionately with the view of making it more amenable or more friendly but not to repeal it.