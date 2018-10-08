



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. John Tseayo, has promised that if given the mandate to govern Benue State in 2019, he would consciously work to re-entrench values like tolerance, compassion, pride in diversity, respect for democracy and cooperation, the rule of law, and respect for traditional institutions.

Tseayo, who emerged as the governorship candidate of his party through affirmative votes, at the weekend, in his acceptance speech, maintained that if voted in as governor, he would be absolutely committed to security of lives and property.

In addition, the governorship hopeful said he would review projects of past administrations with a view to continuing with them, as well as transform the vast Agricultural endowments of the state to reclaim its lost status of Food Basket of The Nation.

“Something is happening in Benue right now. There is a sweeping wind that wants to birth progress.

“A wind of renewal, which will breathe new life into governance, politics and the structural and economic systems of our state.

“We shall prioritise healthcare delivery at all levels, secure quality education for our children, revitalise and boost trade and commerce/economic recovery.”

While noting that it is now more imperative than ever, for the state to start seeking innovative ways of diversifying its income streams in order to launch and sufficiently sustain its economic growth, Tseayo said it was for that reason that he is offering himself to serve as governor.

“With a clearly defined sustainable development agenda and commitment to good governance, backed by your support, we will revive and advance our economy.”

Tseayo disclosed further that he was already in consultations with party stakeholders to select a running mate from Benue South Senatorial District of the state.