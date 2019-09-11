<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has reserved judgment on the case between the State Governor Samuel Ortom and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 elections, Emmanuel Jime, to a date to be communicated to the two parties in the elections.

The tribunal reached the decision after the adoption of written addresses by Counsels to the pensioners and respondents at the Tribunal in Makurdi on Wednesday.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Henry Olusiyi reserved judgement, saying a date would soon be communicated to both parties in due course.