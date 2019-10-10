<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Emmanuel Jime the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Benue, has said that he will appeal the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment which upheld Governor Samuel Ortom’s victory.

Jime, who was reacting to the judgement on Tuesday, told newsmen in Makurdi that the tribunal was not fair to him and his party.

NAN reports that the Justice Henry Olusiyi-led tribunal had, in a nine- hour judgment on Monday, dismissed Jime’s petition and upheld the election of Ortom.

The APC governorship candidate said that the tribunal, in its judgment, failed to give justice to “the suffering Benue masses.

“The tribunal did not deliver justice to the suffering people of Benue State. I am determined to get justice for our people.

“Accordingly, I have instructed our legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to interrogate this judgment.

“I urge all men and women of goodwill and lovers of Benue to keep the faith. Our vision for a peaceful and prosperous Benue lives on,” he said.