Three from the seven gubernatorial aspirants have stepped down before the commencement of the PDP primaries in Benue.

The aspirants, Mr Dave Iorhembe, Dr Gabriel Nyitse and Mr Joe Iorapuu, all accepted to step aside in the interest of the party.

Nyitse said PDP needed to maintain its stronghold for a great come back in 2019.

He advised the party to always ensure they rewarded party faithful.

He, however, said that the party should not develop the culture of allowing aspirants’ dreams be stopped half way.

According to him, this is the second time he would step aside in his party for its wellbeing.

“I had stepped down in 2014 and today in 2018, I am doing same; it is for our good,” he said.

Iorhemba and Iorapuu said they were stepping down for the party’s decision to prevail.

They said it was also for the sake of the young women and children in the state to be protected by a sole candidate of the party who would represent them rightly in the general election.

Earlier, Chief Bola Olu-Oju, Secretary of the electoral committee for the PDP primaries in Benue, welcomed all participants.

He said over 3,000 delegates comprising statutory and ad hoc delegates were involved in the exercise.

Olu-Oju assured that the committee and others invoved would ensure that free and fair primaries were conducted in the interest of the party and country at large.

NAN reports that the primaries, as of Oct. 1, has just four aspirants in the race.

They include incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr John Tondo, Felix Atume and Dr Paul Orhii.