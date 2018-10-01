.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has emerged the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ortom defeated three other contestants; John Tondo, Paul Orhii and Felix Atume at the primary election.

The Chairman, PDP Electoral Panel for the state, Hajia Zainab Maina, announced that Ortom scored 2,210 votes to emerge winner, while Tondo got 475 votes. Atume and Orhii polled 44 and 10 votes respectively.

No invalid votes were recorded during the election.

According to her, the election was free, fair, peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.