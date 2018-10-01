.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The heavy rainfall, on Sunday night, disrupted the governorship primary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), a development which made the exercise to be shifted to Monday.

Delegates were already arriving the Aper Aku Stadium venue of the primary at about 10:00pm when suddenly the rain came down heavily destroying canopies, floodlights, ballot boxes, tables and everything in sight while leaving the delegates scampering for safety.

Earlier on Sunday, accreditation of delegates was decentralised using the trio zoning arrangement existing in the State as it was held concurrently in three venues in Makurdi.

At about 5:00am on Monday, all the delegates converged on Aper Aku Stadium to commence voting in earnest even as three out of the seven aspirants stepped down for the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom.

Those who stepped down are Prof. Tor Iorapuu, Barr. Dave Iorhemba and Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse while others who insisted on going into the race are former NAFDAC boss, Dr. Paul Orhii, Surv. John Tondo and former COREN Registrar, Engr. Felix Atume.

At the time of filing this report, voting was still ongoing under very tight security but a peaceful atmosphere.