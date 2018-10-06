



Emmanuel Ayua, a one-time Speaker of Benue House of Assembly, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party in the state.

Alaye Eremie, the Chairman of the governorship Electoral Committee, declared Ayua winner of the primaries having scored 191 votes on Saturday in Makurdi.

Eremie, who is also the National Organising Secretary of the party, said the aspirant, who was unopposed, emerged through direct primaries.

He also said that Dr Chia Iornengen has won the Benue North East Senatorial ticket, with Timothy Kwaghkaa picking the House of Representatives ticket for Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Federal Constituency, while other nine aspirants picked the party’s ticket to contest for House of Assembly seats.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party also conducted its state congress during which Ralph Ojabo emerged as its Chairman, with Peter Avia as Deputy Chairman; Hough Gwadue as Secretary, and Hembadoom Iniembe as Treasurer, among others.

Speaking to NAN shortly after he was declared winner, Ayua said he was sufficiently convinced that YPP was the way out for the state, adding that he will provide quality leadership.

Ayua, who was the speaker of the state legislature between 2012 and 2015, commended the delegates and the party for the confidence reposed in him.