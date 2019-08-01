<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime, have closed their case at the Benue Governorship Election Petition Tribunal after calling 59 witnesses.

Jime, is challenging the return of Gov. Samuel Ortom by INEC.

The PDP was also joined in the suit.

The petitioner also tendered over 1100 electoral documents including forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, voters registers and card reader reports, manual and guidelines for electoral officials, 2019 in 384 Polling Units across 11 local government areas in contention.

Jime is challenging the results declared in Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Gwer East, Gwer West, Konshisha, Kwande, Logo, Ukum, Ushongo and Vandeikya.

Jime while testifying in his own defence as PW17, told the tribunal to declare him winner of the election on grounds that he polled 2,224 votes more than Ortom.

The petitioners other grounds were that Gov. Ortom was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes and that his election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Henry Olusiyi, adjourned further hearing until Aug. 8, for INEC to open its defence.