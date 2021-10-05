Benue governor mourns OPWS commander

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday mourned the passing away of the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier-General Dayo Apere.

Apere was said to have died on Saturday from an undisclosed illness while undergoing treatment in Abuja.

The governor in a condolence message signed by his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Nathaniel Ikyur, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, the entire Share community and family over the death of the senior army officer.