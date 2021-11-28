Benue governor: Beer-drinking comment directed at APC members

Following the backlash which trailed his recent comments on some citizens he described as drunkards, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has made some clarifications.

While commissioning the new building of RCN Embassy Church in Makurdi, Benue state capital, the governor had said some citizens who drink all day, blame him for their misfortune.

Many had described this as uncalled for, criticising the governor whom they accused of not showing respect to the citizens.

However, in a statement Nathaniel Ikyur, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on his behalf, the governor said the comment was directed at members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue.

Ikyur said Ortom’s comment was for a few persons who have conditioned their minds to malign him.

“We wish to state categorically that the news, especially the caption is a completely mischievous misrepresentation and an attempt to ridicule the person of the governor.”

“The Governor was clear that most Benue people know and do appreciate the great developmental strides he is doing for them.

“He regretted that some of those who insult, blackmail, or castigate him unnecessarily, specifically are a few and from the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, who sit in beer parlours for long hours and have conditioned their minds to malign him no matter how much he has done.

“He was clear how these APC supporters do that without cogent or issue-based criticisms but simply out of mischief. He was also clear that critics of his administration should offer constructive criticisms as he does to the federal government.

“At that function in question, which was the Dedication and Inaugural Service of RCN Embassy Church, Makurdi, Governor Ortom specifically asked the people of Benue State and indeed Nigerians to continue to pray for him and other leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari rather than always criticising him. He quoted from the Bible where the scriptures asked Christians to pray for their leaders and all those in authority.”