Benue governor backs Southern governors on open grazing, rotational presidency

Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has described the decision of Southern Governors Forum to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring an end to the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.

Governor Ortom said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase on Tuesday.

In the statement, the governor also lauded his counterparts in Southern Nigeria for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing; a resolution which he said conforms with the global best practices of animal husbandry.

He also commended the Southern Governors for their position on rotation of the Presidency between the north and south, beginning from 2023.

Governor Ortom said he believes that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the unity of Nigeria, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tensions across the country.

Furthermore, Ortom re-echoed his call on the Federal Government to respect the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

He restated his commitment to speaking out against injustice and quoted Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr who stated that “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Governor Ortom reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unity and expresses optimism that the country will overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger as a great nation.