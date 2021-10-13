Benue governor accuses APC-led Nigerian government of embezzling nation’s wealth

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday stated that Nigeria has borrowed a lot of money, but unfortunately, the funds were allegedly embezzled by the people working for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Ortom made the allegation in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state during the defection ceremony of some members of the APC and other political parties in Vandeakya and Konshisha LGAs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that as a result of the massive embezzlement perpetrated by those working for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Nigeria has been placed on life support.

He lamented that nothing good was working in the country, stressing that poverty is ravaging many Nigerians.

According to the governor, “Many Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day let alone quality meals. This is sad!

“If I am to rate the APC-led federal government, I will score it at most 28 per cent. The party has not performed above 28 per cent so far.

“The PDP is the only political party that has the capacity of taking Nigeria to the promised land.

“I, therefore, commend the defectors for abandoning the party (APC) for the PDP.”

Also speaking at the event, the Senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Gabriel Suswam, encouraged politicians to work together and jettison divisive tendencies.

He said: “Divisive tendencies have done a lot of harm to us as a people.

As such, the country is leaving us behind. We need to move on as a people by putting behind us primordial sentiments in order to forge a common front.”

Meanwhile, the senator representing the Benue South senatorial district, Abba Moro, assured the defectors that they are welcomed to the PDP. He said APC has lost greatly with the defection.

Also, the state PDP Chairman, Mr John Ngbede, commended the defectors for joining the party, stressing that the decision they took was a wise one, and they would not regret it because they would be treated as the same and on an equal basis with the old members.

Responding on behalf of the defectors, Joseph Kyaagba said they would not continue to support a party that was doing virtually nothing when Benue people were killed on a daily basis by Fulani herdsmen, saying that that was why they defected to the PDP.