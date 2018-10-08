



Senator representing Benue North West senatorial district, Senator George Akume, has lampooned governor Samuel Ortom for performing below expectation, saying he again apologised on behalf of the Benue people for bringing Ortom to govern them.

The Senator, who made this known at his Makurdi residents during a chat with newsmen, averred that following the abysmal performance of governor Samuel Ortom, and the massive turnout of people during the primaries, the sky is the limit for APC in Benue State.

According to him the APC in Benue State won all its elections round and square and people are still prepared to vote for the party come 2019.

“The truth here is that Benue State has a governor in the person of Ortom who has no capacity to do anything, and they have seen it clearly, this has nothing to do with herdsmen, abysmal performance has nothing to do with herdsmen but it rather has to do with incapacity, inability to know what you have to do as a governor of a state, this is a home truth it doesn’t require a magician to make this analysis, I have been in politics for a long time so I know this game.

“I will always say this, if the people of Benue State are better off under governor Ortom, certainly you know where they will go, but where ever you go in Benue State, everybody is crying out, if Ortom say there is no money how come they are talking about N22 and 32 billion local government money.

“The truth here is that the people of Benue are too clever to be deceived for ever, and in any case, the civil servants and pensioners are crying, not just crying, they are also dying in numbers, and there families can not even afford coffins to bury them, this is most unfortunate, and I will continue to say this to Benue people, forgive me for what I did to you, by bringing out this human being to govern you, we are prepared for a better 2019,” Akume stated.

On the issue of Paris Club withdrawal, the Senator averred that the refund was intended to enable states to pay salaries, “this is not the first tranche that came into Benue neither the second nor the third, so if billions came into Benue and nobody pay salaries and they are crying now over N14 .9 billion, then they are not a serious group of human beings”.

“The governor of Benue State should stop taking us for a joke, we are too educated, too learned for him to continued to make a jest of Benue people, of course he has no mandate of the Benue people to speak for them, he has defected and therefore in an honourable society, he should have resigned to recontest and test his popularity, Paris Club has nothing to do with George Akume, what did the president say, he is talking about payment of salaries, and the refund is tie to payment of salaries, has he pay?”