



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Herman Hembe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency seat held on Monday, March 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rescheduled polls was held in polling units where irregularities occurred during the Feb 23 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Announcing the results in the early hours of Tuesday in Makurdi, the Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof Terver Tee, said the APGA candidate polled 35,187 votes to beat his closest rival, incumbent Rep. Dorathy Mato of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 29,280 votes.

The other parties that secured votes in the election were; PDP; 19,745 votes, AA, 1,568 votes, ADC; 145 votes, DA: 2 votes, GMPP; 12 votes, LP; 100 votes, NCP; 54 votes, PRP; 300 votes, PT; 14 votes, SDP; 2,127 votes while ZLP had 12 votes.

Tee also said the results could not be declared in Vandeikya owing to security challenges.

He said the total registered voters were 256,234, total accredited voters were 94,999 while total rejected votes stood at 3,727.

According to him the total votes cast are 92,105 while valid votes are 88,378.

NAN reports Mato, who lost in 2015 to Hembe at the polls, reclaimed her mandate at the Supreme Court.

The Apex court sacked Hembe.