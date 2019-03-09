



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Gwer, Gboko and Tarka Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, who confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi, however did not say when the polls would hold.

He said the council wards where elections did not hold were: Mbalom in Gwer, Yandev North in Gboko and Manger 11 in Tarka local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that electoral materials meant for Mbalom council ward were razed by suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday, while in Tarka there were reports of violence in most polling units.