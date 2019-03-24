Collation of results resumes at 10 am this morning in Makurdi and after that, the winner of the Benue State gubernatorial election will be announced.
INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Sabastine Maimako, Vice Chancellor University of Jos, halted the collation of results early on Sunday to resume at 10am this morning after results from 15 out of the 22 local government area in the state had been announced. Results from the remaining seven local governments are being awaited.
Meanwhile, results so far released show that Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set for victory as he leads his closest rival, Jime, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The results so far released by INEC are:
Ushongo Local Government
APC-94
PDP-352
Makurdi Local Government
APC-550
PDP-182
Taka Local Government
APC-409
PDP-202
Otukpo Local Government
APC-255
PDP-250
Apa Local Government
APC-176
PDP-296
Ogbadibo Local Government
APC-241
PDP-467
Agatu Local Government
APC-0
PDP-144
Gwer West Local Government
APC-137
PDP-481
Kwande Local Government
APC-3
PDP-193
Buruku Local Government
APC-189
PDP-515
Ohimini Local Government
APC-2223
PDP-1928
Ukum Local Government
APC-65
PDP-616