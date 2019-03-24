<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Collation of results resumes at 10 am this morning in Makurdi and after that, the winner of the Benue State gubernatorial election will be announced.

INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Sabastine Maimako, Vice Chancellor University of Jos, halted the collation of results early on Sunday to resume at 10am this morning after results from 15 out of the 22 local government area in the state had been announced. Results from the remaining seven local governments are being awaited.

Meanwhile, results so far released show that Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set for victory as he leads his closest rival, Jime, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The results so far released by INEC are:

Ushongo Local Government

APC-94

PDP-352

Makurdi Local Government

APC-550

PDP-182

Taka Local Government

APC-409

PDP-202

Otukpo Local Government

APC-255

PDP-250

Apa Local Government

APC-176

PDP-296

Ogbadibo Local Government

APC-241

PDP-467

Agatu Local Government

APC-0

PDP-144

Gwer West Local Government

APC-137

PDP-481

Kwande Local Government

APC-3

PDP-193

Buruku Local Government

APC-189

PDP-515

Ohimini Local Government

APC-2223

PDP-1928

Ukum Local Government

APC-65

PDP-616