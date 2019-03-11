Getty Images

Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, heads for victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the 23rd local government area, LGA, in Benue State.

The release of result from the last LGA indicates that PDP had won 12 LGAs while the APC got 11 LGAs as the commission prepares to declare winner in a short while.

The summary of all results is below, as announced by INEC:

1. Oju LGA
APC – 19, 061
PDP – 13, 110

2. Obi LGA
APC – 9, 696
PDP – 9, 055

3. Gwer West LGA
APC – 7, 292
PDP – 14, 375

4. Ogbadigbo LGA
APC – 9,018
PDP -8,518

5. Gwer East LGA
APC -14, ,582
PDP -19, 596

6. Ushongo LGA
APC -14, 589
PDP -22, 351

7. Ohimini LGA
APC -8, 470
PDP -7, 304

8. Agatu LGA
APC -7, 538
PDP -9, 935

9. Apa LGA
APC -8, 460
PDP -8, 429

10. Otukpo LGA
APC -21, 530
PDP -12, 903

11. Tarka LGA
APC – 16, 919
PDP – 2, 975

12. Ukum LGA
APC -11, 725
PDP -22, 540

13. Kastina Ala LGA
APC -21, 614
PDP -17, 980

14. Ado LGA
APC -7, 711
PDP -7, 258

15. Guma LGA
APC -8, 869
PDP -28, 479

16. Gboko LGA
APC -28, 540
PDP -36, 186

17. Makurdi LGA
APC -35, 967
PDP -29, 232

18. Logo LGA
APC -4, 552
PDP -30, 152

19. Buruku LGA
APC -13, 215
PDP -29, 141

20. Kwande LGA
APC -22, 783
PDP -29, 048

21. Okpokwu LGA
APC -8372
PDP -8297

22. Vandekiya LGA
APC -18, 579
PDP -27, 124

23. Konshisha LGA
APC -9, 940
PDP -16, 588

