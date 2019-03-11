



Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, heads for victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the 23rd local government area, LGA, in Benue State.

The release of result from the last LGA indicates that PDP had won 12 LGAs while the APC got 11 LGAs as the commission prepares to declare winner in a short while.

The summary of all results is below, as announced by INEC:

1. Oju LGA

APC – 19, 061

PDP – 13, 110

2. Obi LGA

APC – 9, 696

PDP – 9, 055

3. Gwer West LGA

APC – 7, 292

PDP – 14, 375

4. Ogbadigbo LGA

APC – 9,018

PDP -8,518

5. Gwer East LGA

APC -14, ,582

PDP -19, 596

6. Ushongo LGA

APC -14, 589

PDP -22, 351

7. Ohimini LGA

APC -8, 470

PDP -7, 304

8. Agatu LGA

APC -7, 538

PDP -9, 935

9. Apa LGA

APC -8, 460

PDP -8, 429

10. Otukpo LGA

APC -21, 530

PDP -12, 903

11. Tarka LGA

APC – 16, 919

PDP – 2, 975

12. Ukum LGA

APC -11, 725

PDP -22, 540

13. Kastina Ala LGA

APC -21, 614

PDP -17, 980

14. Ado LGA

APC -7, 711

PDP -7, 258

15. Guma LGA

APC -8, 869

PDP -28, 479

16. Gboko LGA

APC -28, 540

PDP -36, 186

17. Makurdi LGA

APC -35, 967

PDP -29, 232

18. Logo LGA

APC -4, 552

PDP -30, 152

19. Buruku LGA

APC -13, 215

PDP -29, 141

20. Kwande LGA

APC -22, 783

PDP -29, 048

21. Okpokwu LGA

APC -8372

PDP -8297

22. Vandekiya LGA

APC -18, 579

PDP -27, 124

23. Konshisha LGA

APC -9, 940

PDP -16, 588