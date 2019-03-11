Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, heads for victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the 23rd local government area, LGA, in Benue State.
The release of result from the last LGA indicates that PDP had won 12 LGAs while the APC got 11 LGAs as the commission prepares to declare winner in a short while.
The summary of all results is below, as announced by INEC:
1. Oju LGA
APC – 19, 061
PDP – 13, 110
2. Obi LGA
APC – 9, 696
PDP – 9, 055
3. Gwer West LGA
APC – 7, 292
PDP – 14, 375
4. Ogbadigbo LGA
APC – 9,018
PDP -8,518
5. Gwer East LGA
APC -14, ,582
PDP -19, 596
6. Ushongo LGA
APC -14, 589
PDP -22, 351
7. Ohimini LGA
APC -8, 470
PDP -7, 304
8. Agatu LGA
APC -7, 538
PDP -9, 935
9. Apa LGA
APC -8, 460
PDP -8, 429
10. Otukpo LGA
APC -21, 530
PDP -12, 903
11. Tarka LGA
APC – 16, 919
PDP – 2, 975
12. Ukum LGA
APC -11, 725
PDP -22, 540
13. Kastina Ala LGA
APC -21, 614
PDP -17, 980
14. Ado LGA
APC -7, 711
PDP -7, 258
15. Guma LGA
APC -8, 869
PDP -28, 479
16. Gboko LGA
APC -28, 540
PDP -36, 186
17. Makurdi LGA
APC -35, 967
PDP -29, 232
18. Logo LGA
APC -4, 552
PDP -30, 152
19. Buruku LGA
APC -13, 215
PDP -29, 141
20. Kwande LGA
APC -22, 783
PDP -29, 048
21. Okpokwu LGA
APC -8372
PDP -8297
22. Vandekiya LGA
APC -18, 579
PDP -27, 124
23. Konshisha LGA
APC -9, 940
PDP -16, 588