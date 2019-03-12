



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, have aligned with the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Benue inconclusive in line with electoral guidelines.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the Jime/Ode Campaign Organisation, Prof Eugene Aliegba, added that the party with its candidate have submitted to the decision of the federal electoral body and will present itself for the rerun election when the Commission fixes a date for that purpose.

“The party extends its gratitude to the electorate, party faithful and supporters who trooped out in their numbers to queue behind its governorship candidate. Hon Emmanuel Jime, and all other candidates of the APC,” the statement read.

The party, however, expressed worry over large scale cases of thuggery, intimidation, voter inducement, vote buying and results tinkering which, it alleged, the PDP deployed in a desperate bid to hold on to power; even as it called on INEC and security agencies to ensure that the PDP adheres to the rules of a democratic contest in the rerun.

“The party’s governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emmanuel Jime, welcomes the supplementary election and remains confident of victory when the exercise is conducted.

“As a law abiding party, we recognize the decision by INEC as legally binding. We remain upbeat and urge our supporters to stay calm and optimistic ahead of a rerun date. We will do the work required to clinch victory and earn the mandate of Benue people,” the statement read in part.