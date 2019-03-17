



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime, has accused three chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of rigging the inconclusive governorship and state assembly elections in the state for their party.

Jime made the allegations in a press statement signed by the Deputy Director of his Campaign Organisation, Kula Tersoo against the trio of ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam, former Interior minister, Abba Moro and incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom.

But in a quick response, Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, posited that the APC governorship candidate, Jime knows he has lost the Benue governorship election and therefore resorted to raising unfounded allegations of rigging against PDP.

The APC governorship candidate in his statement alleged that the PDP stalwarts perpetrated “unprecedented electoral heist ever seen in the history of the state,” accusing them of not only rigging the elections through all form of manipulations but connived with the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nentawe Yilwatda, in the state to defraud APC at the polls.

“Presiding officers were bribed and coerce to submission. Those who did it for fear for their lives came back and gave us these facts. They also assured that need be, they will not hesitate to testify in court,” the Jime statement alleged.

Ortom however in his reply to the accusation, stated that with 81,554 result margin facing him, Jime knows he is at his wits end alleging as well that every Benue person is aware that APC tried to manipulate the March 9 polls in the state but failed because the people stood firmly behind their governor (Ortom).

“Jime should tender proof of his rigging claims against PDP. Lastly, Jime should explain to Benue people his pact with enemies of the state to cause political crisis when Governor Ortom is declared winner of the election,” Ortom maintained.