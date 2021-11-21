Ex-Benue deputy governor: Nigerians will appreciate President Buhari when he leaves office

A former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steven Lawani, said at the weekend that Nigerians will begin to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office in 2023.

Lawani, in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, said he rates the performances of Buhari very high and sees him as a leader who came to salvage the country.

“I see Buhari as someone who came to salvage Nigeria.

“Oftentimes, it is when you leave the office that people will begin to appreciate you for the wonderful job you did while in office.

“Buhari is doing his best and I will also assess him as having done very well,” he said.

The ex-deputy governor, who is aspiring to become Benue State Governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said he would be ready to vie for the primary election whether done directly or indirectly.

He said political parties should be able to set up perimeters through which their flag-bearers will emerge, stressing that he had no challenge with whichever method would be used for the conduct of a credible process.

Lawani further expressed satisfaction with the reception accorded to him by stakeholders across the 23 local government areas of the state during his consultation with them just as he assured that he would give his all if given the opportunity to serve the state as its foremost citizen.