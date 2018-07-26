The recent official decamping of some members of APC to PDP, most especially, Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, to the People’s Democratic Party is a source of inspiration for the political party. The governor declared his intention within the week while addressing elected local government council chairmen and councilors at the Government House, Makurdi.

Reacting to the matter, the Director of Publicity, APC, Benue State, Comr. Apeh Peterhot, told journalists in Makurdi that, ‘the APC Benue state chapter deems it as a great relief from the unnecessary public show of shame that characterised the governor’s journey out of the party, as he had made relentless effort to poison the minds of other party loyalists and leaders before his exit.’

“As a party, the governor’s decamping returns us to our position of strength as an opposition party, where we were before the 2015 general elections when our party members and supporters thronged out in their numbers to give us victory over the PDP, the kind we are expecting come 2019.”

“As a responsible politician, we feel that instead of running from one political party to another, the APC members should consolidate on its efforts in repositioning the party by presenting more credible candidates in the forthcoming elections, those that have the capacity to live up to the tall dreams contained in the manifestoes of our party. This will go a long way in strengthening the party.” Apeh said.

Confidently, however, he said it must be clear of the fact that those who have left the APC in Benue State are those who were made available by the party platform when they were rejected by other political parties. That it was rather a grave costs to the party by availing them such opportunity at the eleventh hour, yet, the Benue people voted the party, believing that change had come.

He recall with nostalgia that, today, the Benue electorates are more exposed and can vote for credible candidate of their choices, and those refusing change shall be vote out.

He further stresses that APC has reassures her loyal members and teaming supporters that nothing has gone wrong regarding the party’s resolve for a better Benue.

“We have shown before that we can defeat them, we have learnt our lessons and we are no longer new on the scene. On this solidarity march purpose towards putting our State in positive light, we shall be offering public office only to those tested that can sustain the image of our party by assuring us of performing beyond the mediocrity that has being going around in the state. We must progress together for Benue,” Apeh concluded