The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives Monday condemned what it described as the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government’s increasing “autocratic, grossly anti-democratic and historically anti-people antics” in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

The Caucus particularly condemned the ugly scenario unfolding in Benue State where “eight renegade” members of the state House of Assembly had illegally sat to serve an impeachment notice on Governor Samuel Ortom under the supervision of the military and the police.

Addressing reporters, House Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, warned that its members would frustrate current efforts by the executive to reconvene the lower chamber with a view to considering some urgent budget matters including virements among others.

The National Assembly is currently on its long recess and is expected to resume on September 26.

But it was gathered that the federal government had been trying to lobby the lower chamber to reconvene and consider some crucial budgetary requests, particular that pertaining to election spending among other urgent matters.

Onyema, however, said if the federal government’s impunity in Benue was not addressed, the PDP Caucus of the House, will block approvals for any request made by the executive — even if the House managed to reconvene.

He said: “If they are issuing it as a threat, we’ll not come back and we will make sure that we do not form a quorum for any decision to be taken.

“We are taking this as fire for fire. If they decide that they are going to remove our governors because they want to protect their people, we will not sit because we too want to protect our people.”

The group also condemned what it termed as absolute disregard for the constitution and people of the state “whose land some highly connected herdsmen and their instigators desperately hope to convert into a huge ranchland”.

They further condemned “the gross injustice in Benue State and we hereby affirm that constitutionally, at least 20 members of the House of Assembly must sit to form a quorum and thereby, in its entirety, the so-called impeachment process begun by eight renegades and their sponsors must duly be described by all Nigerians as an illegality, an exercise in futility which shall remain null and void”.